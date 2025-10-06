October 06, 2025

Saline Field Hockey Picks Up Two Wins

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Photo:  Clare Arvai scored four goals in the win over Pinckney. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Saline field hockey team continued its stellar play of late with a pair of shutout wins last week.

The Hornets opened the week by blanking Pinckney 8-0.

Clare Arvai had a huge night for the Hornets with four goals to lead the Saline offense. 

Jacy Walker and Anina Iadipaolo each recorded two goals, while Ella Arva and Elle Pufpaf each picked up an assist for the Hornets.

Saline then took down Grosse Pointe South 1-0 in a non-league contest.

Iadipaolo found the net in the first half to put the Hornets on top and that is all they would need for the 1-0 win.

Clare Arvai assisted on Iadipaolo’s goal, while earned the shutout in net for Saline.

The Hornets improved to 12-1-1 overall on the season.

