Saline Field Hockey Remains Unbeaten

The Saline field hockey team remains unbeaten on the season after three big wins, including a pair of wins over last season’s D1 and D2 state champions.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down Ann Arbor Pioneer 1-0 in a rematch of last years D1 state title game that Pioneer won.

It was a defensive battle with Saline putting just three shots on goal and Pioneer putting seven shots on Hornets goaltender Kaylee Mitzel.

The Hornets made the most of their shots with the only goal of the game coming from Emily Sontag with an assist to Casey Griffin.

Saline made it two straight wins over state champions when the Hornets knocked off Chelsea 1-0.

Mitzel was stellar in net, stopping 16 Bulldogs shots to earn the shutout. Claire Clark scored the lone goal of the game in the first half.

Saline improved to 8-0-1 with a 2-1 win over Skyline Thursday.

Clare Arvai scored twice for Saline to lead the Hornets to victory. Mitzel made five saves in net and the Hornets peppered the Skyline goal with 12 shots.