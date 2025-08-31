Saline Field Hockey Rolls Past Novi

The Saline field hockey team scored early and often on its way to a 9-0 mercy shortened win over Novi Thursday.

The Hornets scored five times in the first and four in the second to end the game at halftime.

Ella Arvai got things going for Saline early with a goal less than two minutes into the game.

Clare Arvai scored twice in just over a minute and Olivia Pufpaf knocked home a rebound on a corner for a 4-0 lead.

Natalie Dahl poked one home right as the buzzer sounded to end the first to give the Hornets a 5-0 lead after one.

Saline continued to pour it on in the second with Elle Pufpaf scoring to make it 6-0.

Clare Arvai tallied her third of the game and Olivia Pufpaf followed with her second of the night for an 8-0 lead.

Ella Arvai wrapped up the scoring with her second of the night to end the game for Saline.