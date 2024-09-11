Saline Field Hockey Rolls to Pair of Routs

The Saline field hockey team improved to 3-1 on the season after a pair of mercy wins.

The Hornets defeated Pinckney 9-1 Monday night.

Saline took a 3-0 lead after one period, including a penalty corner with no time left on the clock.

Saline continued to pull away in the second with four goals to take a commanding 7-1 lead at the break.

Single goals in the third and fourth ended the game in a mercy for the Hornets.

Ella Arvai had a big night with a hat trick of three goals to lead Saline.

Carly Pufpaf and Casey Griffin had two goals each, while Celia Padot and Natalie Dahl scored one each.

The Hornets used a big second half to roll to an 8-0 mercy of Ann Arbor Greenhills September 6.

Saline started quickly with a pair of first period goals for a 2-0 lead.

Greenhills held tough in the second, holding Saline scoreless to keep the score to 2-0 at the half.

Saline began to pull away with two goals in the third and finished the mercy with four goals in the fourth for the 8-0 win.

Griffin had a big game with a hat trick of three goals to lead Saline.

Clare Arvai recorded two goals, while Carly Pufpaf, Elle Pufpaf, and Alivia Pufpaf scored one goal each.

Photos by Dawn McCann