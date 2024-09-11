September 11, 2024 Donate
Log in

Saline Sports, Sports

Saline Field Hockey Rolls to Pair of Routs

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Saline Field Hockey Rolls to Pair of Routs

by

The Saline field hockey team improved to 3-1 on the season after a pair of mercy wins.

The Hornets defeated Pinckney 9-1 Monday night.

Saline took a 3-0 lead after one period, including a penalty corner with no time left on the clock.

Saline continued to pull away in the second with four goals to take a commanding 7-1 lead at the break.

Single goals in the third and fourth ended the game in a mercy for the Hornets.

Ella Arvai had a big night with a hat trick of three goals to lead Saline.

Carly Pufpaf and Casey Griffin had two goals each, while Celia Padot and Natalie Dahl scored one each.

The Hornets used a big second half to roll to an 8-0 mercy of Ann Arbor Greenhills September 6. 

Saline started quickly with a pair of first period goals for a 2-0 lead. 

Greenhills held tough in the second, holding Saline scoreless to keep the score to 2-0 at the half. 

Saline began to pull away with two goals in the third and finished the mercy with four goals in the fourth for the 8-0 win. 

Griffin had a big game with a hat trick of three goals to lead Saline. 

Clare Arvai recorded two goals, while Carly Pufpaf, Elle Pufpaf, and Alivia Pufpaf scored one goal each.  

Photos by Dawn McCann

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media