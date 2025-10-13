October 13, 2025

Saline Field Hockey Wrap-Up: Hornets Go 2-0-1 in Strong Week

Mike Williamson

Photo: Ella Arvai works around a Chelsea defender. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Saline Hornets field hockey team continued their solid stretch of play this week, earning wins over Ann Arbor Huron and Chelsea before tying Dexter in a hard-fought matchup.

Saline 4, Huron 1

Saline’s offense clicked early and often in a 4–1 win over Huron. Junior Alivia Pufpaf led the way with a hat trick and six total points, showing her scoring touch from the circle. Senior Casey Griffin added a goal and an assist for three points, while seniors Clare Arvai and junior Elle Pufpaf each recorded assists.

In goal, junior Kaylee Mitzel made five saves to anchor the defense.

Saline 1, Chelsea 0

In a tight defensive battle, the Hornets edged Chelsea 1–0 behind a second-half goal from Clare Arvai, assisted by Elle Pufpaf. Mitzel was again sharp in net, stopping all five shots she faced to post the shutout.

Saline 2, Dexter 2

The Hornets closed the week with a 2–2 draw against a tough Dexter squad. Arvai continued her strong form with another goal, while Elle Pufpaf recorded her second assist of the week. Senior captains Hannah Phillips and Shakhri Omonova each found the net for Saline, helping the Hornets earn the tie.

Mitzel turned away nine shots in goal, keeping the Hornets even late in the second half.

Kaylee Mitzel makes a kick save against Chelsea. Photo by Dawn McCann

