October 13, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Finishes Fourth at Division 1 Regional 

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Finishes Fourth at Division 1 Regional 

The Saline girls’ golf team turned in a solid performance at the 2025 MHSAA Division 1 Regional tournament Monday at Washtenaw Golf Club, finishing fourth overall with a team score of 406.

Junior Charlotte Ledy led the Hornets with an impressive round of 97, placing 12th individually in a strong regional field. Ledy just missed qualifying for the state finals by one stroke.

Senior Ruby Bogdasarian followed closely with a 100, while senior Lexi Speicher carded a 104. Freshman Kelly Brodsky posted a 105, and senior Devin Mulligan rounded out the Saline lineup with a 111.

Latest articles

Hornets Fall to Harper Woods in Battle of State Powerhouses

Mike Williamson

Saline Finishes Fourth at Division 1 Regional 

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News