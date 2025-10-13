Saline Finishes Fourth at Division 1 Regional 

The Saline girls’ golf team turned in a solid performance at the 2025 MHSAA Division 1 Regional tournament Monday at Washtenaw Golf Club, finishing fourth overall with a team score of 406.

Junior Charlotte Ledy led the Hornets with an impressive round of 97, placing 12th individually in a strong regional field. Ledy just missed qualifying for the state finals by one stroke.

Senior Ruby Bogdasarian followed closely with a 100, while senior Lexi Speicher carded a 104. Freshman Kelly Brodsky posted a 105, and senior Devin Mulligan rounded out the Saline lineup with a 111.