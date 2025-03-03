Saline Girls’ Head to Post Season with Three Straight Wins

The Saline girls’ basketball team will head into this weeks D1 districts at Ann Arbor Pioner with a three-game winning streak after three wins last week.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down Ann Arbor Pioneer 52-41 in a preview of this weeks district semifinal between the two teams.

It was a total team effort for Saline in the win over Pioneer with three different players hitting triples on the night.

Keira Roehm and Kadyn Maida led the Hornets with 13 points and three assists each.

Ayla Stager finished with ten points and five rebounds, while Halle Powell had a strong all-around game with six points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Megan Sweet added four points, Myla Talladay five rebounds with three points and three blocks, and Grace Roth three points.

Saline then took down Skyline 54-25 on Senior Night.

The team made 11 three-pointers in the contest on their way to the SEC Red finale win.

Roehm led the Hornets with 18 points, while Maida added 13 points, four steals, and four assists.

Stager had a big game with seven points and ten rebound, Talladay four points and thee blocks, and Abby Roth three points.

Saline wrapped up the regular season with a 63-35 rout of Novi to finish 17-5.

Roehm again led the Hornets with 18 points and five rebounds.

The Hornets have been a different team since her return, with Maida having another big game with 17 points, seven steals, and five rebounds.

Powell has benefitted from Maida’s return and had a big night with 16 points, six steals, and four assists.

Talladay added five points and three blocks, Grace Roth three points and seven rebounds, Abby Roth three points, and Sophie Roth one point.