Saline Girls’ Improve to 8-0 on Season

The Saline girls moved to a perfect 8-0 with a pair of wins this week.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down Gaylord 59-26 in a game that was played at the Little Caesars Arena New Years Day.

Saline scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back in the win at the LCA.

Keira Roehm had a big game on the Piston’s home court, hitting six triples and finished with a team high 24 points.

Kaidyn Maida had a strong all-around game with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

“She (Maida) is playing so well,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “She’s driving, slashing, making threes and has become an elite passer.”

Freshman Halle Powell had a big all-around game with nine points, five rebounds, three aissits, and three blocks.

Grace Roth added eight points and five rebounds, and Myla Talladay finished with four points, four blocks, and five rebounds.

Saline moved to 8-0 with a 56-31 win over Woodhaven Friday night.

“I love the way we crashed the boards tonight,’ Roehm said. “We had some stretches of misses, but our 25 offensive rebounds tonight gave us extra possessions.

Keira Roehm tied the school record for threes in a game for the second time this season with eight and finished with 24 points and six assists.

Roth had a double-double of ten points and ten rebounds, while Powell added seven points and seven rebounds.

Maida had another strong all-around game with six points, four rebounds, nine steals, and seven assists.

Ala Stager added seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds, while Lola Lange had two points, and Megan Sweet six rebounds.