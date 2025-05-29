Saline Girls’ Lacrosse Advance to Regional Finals

The Saline girls’ lacrosse team cruised past Tecumseh 15-2 Tuesday night and advanced to the D2 regional finals Friday.

The Hornets will take on Farmington Mercy at 5:30 PM at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard for a chance to advance to the state semifinals next week.

The two teams met earlier this month with the Hornets rallying for an exciting 11-10 win and the rematch should be just as good with so much on the line.

The Hornets took control of the Tecumseh game early and cruised to the big win Tuesday night.

Mary-Kate Murphy, Carly Pufpaf, and Ayla Stager scored three goals each to lead the Hornets.

Nora Stevenson netted a pair of goals, while Anna Shingle and Sienna Trier added one each.

Saline improved to 17-3-1 overall on the season.