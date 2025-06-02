Saline Girls’ Lacrosse Claims First Regional Title

The Saline girls’ lacrosse team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time after claiming the Hornets first regional title in school history with a 13-11 in over Farmington Mercy last week.

The Hornets scored the first three goals of the game, but Mercy answered to tie the game up at 3-3.

The Mercy lead grew to 6-3 in the second, but Saline answered with a pair of goals, including a penalty shot from Ayla Stager to cut the lead to 6-5 at halftime.

Ayla Stager scored five goals for the Hornets in the win over Mercy. Photo by Dawn McCann

Mercy continued to lead throughout the third and took a 9-7 lead, when the Hornets caught fire and scored the last three goals of the third to take a 10-9 lead into the fourth.

The Hornets took a 12-10 lead early in the third, but Mercy did not quit and cut the lead to one with just over five minutes left.

Saline answered one more time with another Stager goal to make it 13-11 and they held on for the win.

Stager picked up five goals to lead the Hornets scoring attack.

Carly Pufpaf also recorded five goals, while Lucy Sweeney had three for Saline.

The Hornets improved to 18-3-1 overall on the season and take on a strong Detroit Country Day team in the semifinals this week.