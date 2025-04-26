April 26, 2025

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Girls’ Lacrosse Rolls to Pair of SEC Wins

The Saline girls’ lacrosse team improved to 3-0 in the SEC after a pair of conference wins this week.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down Ann Arbor Skyline 15-5.

Cambell Murphy and Lucy Sweeney led the Hornets with four goals each.

Carly Pufpaf added three goals and Ayla Stager two goals for Saline.

The Hornets then took down Ann Arbor Huron 17-3 to improve to 9-1 overall on the season.

Pufpaf had a big night with five goals to lead the Saline offense.

Sweeney added three goals, while Stager and Murphy had two goals each.

