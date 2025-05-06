Saline Girls’ Lacrosse Wins Fifth Straight

Photo provided by Mark McCulloch

The Saline girls’ lacrosse team clinched at least a share of the SEC title after a pair of conference wins this week to improve to 12-1 overall on the season.

The wins pushed the Hornets to 5-0 in the SEC and they can clinch the outright title with a Dexter loss or a Saline win over Pioneer May 14.

The Hornets defeated Clay, Ohio 17-7 April 25.

Sienna Trier scored four goals for Saline. Ayla Stager added three goals, while Campbell Murphy and Lucy Sweeny scored two each.

Saline defeated Bedford 16-3.

Allison Gerdes scored four goals, while Campbell Murphy, Carly Pufpaf, Lucy Sweeney, and Julianna Marini scored two goals each for Saline.

The Hornets took down Tecumseh 14-2.

Stager led the Hornets with four goals. Sweeney added three goals, Pufpaf two, while Campbell Murphy, Nora Stevenson, Mary-Kate Murphy, and Mia Zimmer scored one each.

Saline then clipped Mercy 11-10 Saturday.

Pufpaf had a big day with five goals to lead the Hornets.

Sweeney added three goals and two assists, while Campbell Murphy had two goals and Stager one.