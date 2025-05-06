May 05, 2025

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Girls’ Lacrosse Wins Fifth Straight

Hornets, Saline Athletics, saline girls lacrosse

Photo provided by Mark McCulloch

The Saline girls’ lacrosse team clinched at least a share of the SEC title after a pair of conference wins this week to improve to 12-1 overall on the season.

The wins pushed the Hornets to 5-0 in the SEC and they can clinch the outright title with a Dexter loss or a Saline win over Pioneer May 14.

The Hornets defeated Clay, Ohio 17-7 April 25.

Sienna Trier scored four goals for Saline. Ayla Stager added three goals, while Campbell Murphy and Lucy Sweeny scored two each.

Saline defeated Bedford 16-3.

Allison Gerdes scored four goals, while Campbell Murphy, Carly Pufpaf, Lucy Sweeney, and Julianna Marini scored two goals each for Saline.

The Hornets took down Tecumseh 14-2.

Stager led the Hornets with four goals. Sweeney added three goals, Pufpaf two, while Campbell Murphy, Nora Stevenson, Mary-Kate Murphy, and Mia Zimmer scored one each.

Saline then clipped Mercy 11-10 Saturday.

Pufpaf had a big day with five goals to lead the Hornets.

Sweeney added three goals and two assists, while Campbell Murphy had two goals and Stager one.

