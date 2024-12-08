Saline Girls’ Roll Past Stevenson

The Saline girls’ basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 59-28 win over Livonia Stevenson Friday night.

The highlight of the night came when Keira Roehm broke the school record for career three-pointers in just her second game of her junior season.

Roehm wasted no time in setting the record with three triples in the first quarter to give her 146 for her career. She broke the record of 145 set by Ella Stemmer (2018-2021).

“This accomplishment is a testament to countless hours putting in the time. The game of basketball isn’t all about setting records,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “But, the game is hard, so it is important to stop and enjoy the moments, like this one. I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

The three triples helped the Hornets take an 18-8 lead after one quarter.

Saline continued to pour it on in the second with a 16-9 run to take a 34-17 lead into the break.

The Hornets lead grew to over 20 in the third quarter and the Hornets would cruise the rest of the way for the win.

Roehm led Saline with 17 points on five of eight shooting from beyond the arch. She added five rebounds, three steals, and three assists.

Halle Powell finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Kadyn Maida had a big night all-around with 13 points, six rebounds, five steals, and four assists.

Grace Roth chipped in with six points, Myla Talladay four points and three blocks, Abby Zsenyuk two points, and Megan Sweet three rebounds.

Photos by Dawn McCann