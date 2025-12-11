December 10, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Girls Rout Riverview in Season Opener, 52–20

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Girls Rout Riverview in Season Opener, 52–20

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline girls’ basketball team opened its season with an impressive all-around performance Tuesday night, rolling past Riverview 52–20 behind sharp execution on both ends of the floor.

Senior guard Keira Roehm led the Hornets with 20 points, including five three-pointers, despite being face-guarded throughout the game. Her constant movement created offensive advantages all night as Saline used screens, spacing, and crisp ball movement to free her from pressure.

“Keira was masterful moving without the ball tonight,” Head Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “Her defender never helped off her, but our team executed screens and passes to create opportunities. Her 20 points were truly a team effort.”

Sophomore Halle Powell turned in a standout performance of her own, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists, and three blocks. She attacked the lane, disrupted passing lanes, and controlled the game on both ends.

“Halle was a beast tonight,” Coach Roehm said. “She attacked off the bounce, defended at a high level, made plays for others—she really did everything. Her hard work showed in that stat line.”

Junior Harper Backus added 11 points, holding strong position in the post and finishing through contact. She also passed well out of double teams, giving the Hornets a reliable interior presence.

“Harper was dominant down low and is only going to grow into a real force inside,” Roehm said.

Saline’s length inside set the tone defensively as Megan Sweet, Myla Talladay, and Ayla Stager combined for 10 blocks, controlling the paint and limiting Riverview’s scoring chances.

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline basketball

Latest articles

Saline Girls Rout Riverview in Season Opener, 52–20

Mike Williamson

Chelsea Wrestlers Claim Mustang Invitational Title

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com