Saline Girls Rout Riverview in Season Opener, 52–20

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline girls’ basketball team opened its season with an impressive all-around performance Tuesday night, rolling past Riverview 52–20 behind sharp execution on both ends of the floor.

Senior guard Keira Roehm led the Hornets with 20 points, including five three-pointers, despite being face-guarded throughout the game. Her constant movement created offensive advantages all night as Saline used screens, spacing, and crisp ball movement to free her from pressure.

“Keira was masterful moving without the ball tonight,” Head Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “Her defender never helped off her, but our team executed screens and passes to create opportunities. Her 20 points were truly a team effort.”

Sophomore Halle Powell turned in a standout performance of her own, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists, and three blocks. She attacked the lane, disrupted passing lanes, and controlled the game on both ends.

“Halle was a beast tonight,” Coach Roehm said. “She attacked off the bounce, defended at a high level, made plays for others—she really did everything. Her hard work showed in that stat line.”

Junior Harper Backus added 11 points, holding strong position in the post and finishing through contact. She also passed well out of double teams, giving the Hornets a reliable interior presence.

“Harper was dominant down low and is only going to grow into a real force inside,” Roehm said.

Saline’s length inside set the tone defensively as Megan Sweet, Myla Talladay, and Ayla Stager combined for 10 blocks, controlling the paint and limiting Riverview’s scoring chances.