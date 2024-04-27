SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Saline Girls’ Soccer Rolls to Pair of SEC Red Wins

by Mike Williamson
The Saline girls’ soccer team remained near the top of the SEC Red standings with a pair of routs last week.

The Hornets opened the week with a 9-1 pasting of Bedford.

Cora Conley had a huge night with five goals for the Hornets. Sadie Walsh picked up two goals, while Sienna Snyder and Ashley Kruse scored two each.

The Hornets wasted no time in an 11-0 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night.

Saline scored a goal just 14 seconds in and found made it 2-0 just 26 seconds later and cruised to the win.

Walsh, Ellie Warden, and MaKena Means scored two goals each for Saline. Conley, Snyder, Bettina Soares, Caylin Sturms, and Nora Walsh scored one each for the Hornets.

Saline defeated Holt 4-2 Saturday, April 20.

Conley, Halli Harris, Sadie Walsh, and Nora Walsh scored one goal each.

Saline improved to 7-1-1 overall on the season and 4-1 in the SEC Red.

