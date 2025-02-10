February 10, 2025

Saline Girls Split Pair in Red

by

The Saline girls’ basketball team split a pair of games in the SEC Red to improve to 7-3 in the conference.

The Hornets rolled to a 58-19 win over Lincoln.

“It was a great team win on a hot shooting night with us draining ten triples,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Keira Roehm nailed seven triples and finished with a team high 23 points, while Halle Powell added 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Ayla Stager chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds, Megan Sweet two points, Abby Roth eight points and six rebounds, and Grace Roth six rebounds.

The Hornets fell to Dexter for the second time this season 51-32.

Roehm and Powell scored 15 points each to lead Saline.

Abby Roth and Myla Talladay scored one point each, Stager grabbed seven rebounds and Grace Roth five rebounds.

Saline improved to 13-3 overall.

