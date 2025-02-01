Saline Girls’ Sweep Pair in SEC Red

The Saline girls’ basketball team tried to keep pace in the SEC Red standings with a pair of league wins last week.

The Hornets improved to 6-2 in the Red and have a huge home game Friday night when they host a Dexter team that handed Saline one of its two league losses.

Saline opened the week by getting by Ann Arbor Skyline 35-24 in a defensive struggle.

Keira Roehm ignited the Hornets with 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for Saline.

Halle Powell was all over the court with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Ayla Stager was a force inside with seven points and seven rebounds, while Grace Rother had two points and four boards.

Saline then took down Monroe 36-28 in another defensive battle Friday night.

“We gave great energy and battled the entire night,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “We had lots of different players step up in many different ways.”

Roehm once again led the Hornets with 15 points and four rebounds.

Powell stepped in with 11 points, three assists, and two steals.

Stager dominated inside with seven points and a game high 12 rebounds.

Megan Sweet chipped in with two points, Roth one point and seven boards, and Myla Talladay four blocks down low for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 12-2 overall.