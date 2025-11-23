Saline Girls Swim and Dive 7th at Division 1 State Finals

The Saline girls’ swim and dive team placed seventh overall at the MHSAA Division 1 State Finals, finishing with 107 points. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the meet with 404 points, followed by Jenison with 249 and Northville with 193.

Junior Maria Baldwin led the Hornets by earning all-state honors in three events.

Baldwin placed 8th in the butterfly in 57.63, and reached the medal stand by finishing 5th in the 100 backstroke in 57.58. Baldwin was also part of the 400-free relay along with Ana Sirbu, Hannah King Landmark, and Alex Lillie that placed 7th to reach the podium.

Senior Ana Sirbu placed 10th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.86 and later finished 9th in the 100 freestyle in 52.78.

The 200 individual medley saw freshman Hannah King Landmark finishing 12th in 2:10.11, freshman Lily Miklosovic 13th in 2:11.64, and freshman Hazel Devaney placing 33rd. Miklosovic also finished 9th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:12.85.

Senior Ava Crossley finished 4th in diving with 366.35, and freshman Emma Lillie also competed, while King Landmark finished 9th in 58.09 in the 100 butterfly.

In other events, senior Alex Lillie finished 24th in the 100 freestyle, and Devaney placed 36th in the 100 breaststroke, while the 200-freestyle relay of Charlotte Tufte, Avery Mallon, Lily Miklosovic, and Alex Lillie placed 19th.