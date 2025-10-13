Saline Girls Swim and Dive Outlasts Skyline in Tight SEC Meet

The Saline girls swim and dive team battled to a big 98–88 win over Ann Arbor Skyline in SEC Red action Thursday night, pulling out key points in the second half of the meet to secure the victory.

The Hornets opened fast with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Maria Baldwin, Lily Miklosovic, Hannah King Landmark, and Ana Sirbu touched first in 1:49.84.

Senior Hannah King Landmark had a strong night, finishing second in the 200 freestyle with a personal-best 1:59.88, while Alex Lillie was third in 2:00.69, also a PR.

Saline took control in the 200 IM, where Ana Sirbu won in 2:09.59 and Lily Miklosovic followed in 2:11.61 for a one-two Hornet finish.

Freshman Avery Mallon earned third in the 50 freestyle with a 25.99, and senior Ava Crossley kept her strong season going on the board, taking first in diving with 229.80 points.

The Hornets continued to roll in the 100 butterfly, with Maria Baldwin winning in 57.55 and King Landmark placing second in 59.44. Sirbu picked up her second win of the night in the 100 freestyle (54.02), while Miklosovic was runner-up in the 500 free (5:17.95).

Freshman Hazel Devaney claimed first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.67, and Baldwin added another win in the 100 backstroke, clocking 58.56.

Saline’s relay depth helped close things out. The 200 freestyle relay team of Devaney, Kayla Wozniak, Mallon, and Lillie took second in 1:44.74, and the 400 freestyle relay team of King Landmark (56.53), Baldwin (1:00.21), Miklosovic (57.85), and Sirbu (54.42) sealed the meet with another second-place finish in 3:49.01.