Saline Girls’ Swim and Dive Second at SEC Red Finals

The Saline girls’ swim and dive team finished runner-up at the SEC Red Championships, placing behind powerhouse and top-ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer, which claimed another league crown.

The Hornets delivered a balanced performance highlighted by individual wins, personal bests, and depth across events.

Saline’s 200 medley relay team of Maria Baldwin, Hazel Devaney, Hannah King Landmark, and Ana Sirbu opened the meet strong, finishing second in 1:48.21.

In the 200 freestyle, Ana Sirbu placed fourth with a personal best 1:53.88, while Alex Lillie took eighth in 2:00.87.

The 200 IM saw Hannah King Landmark swim a season-best 2:09.80 for fourth and Lily Miklosovic fifth in 2:11.66. Freshman Avery Mallon was eighth in the 50 free with 26.22.

Saline dominated in diving, where Ava Crossley captured the SEC Red title with a winning score of 450.15. Teammates Emma Lillie (321.50) and Kayley Smith (298.65) added third- and sixth place finishes to secure major points.

Maria Baldwin continued her standout meet with runner-up finishes in both the 100 fly (57.45 PR) and 100 free (53.45 PR), while Hannah King Landmark added a fifth in the fly and fifth in the 100 free at 58.31. Alex Lillie (55.96 PR) and Charlotte Tufte (56.38 PR) also placed in the top eight of the 100 free.

In the distance races, Lily Miklosovic earned fourth in the 500 free with a personal best 5:16.98. The Hornets’ 200 free relay team of Tufte, Mallon, Miklosovic, and Lillie took fourth in 1:42.60, and the 400 free relay of Baldwin, Sirbu, Landmark, and Lillie closed the meet with an impressive second place 3:36.73.

Maria Baldwin added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (59.34), while Avery Mallon swam a personal best 1:04.91 for eighth. Freshman Hazel Devaney took fourth in the 100 breast (1:07.97 PR).

The Hornets will begin preparing for the D1 state finals November 22-23.