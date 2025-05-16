Saline Girls’ Tennis Qualifies for D1 State Finals

Photo from Saline Tennis

The Saline girls’ tennis team earned a third-place finish and earned enough points to qualify for the D1 state finals at Byron Center May 31.

The Hornets finished with 18 points. Pioneer won the regional title with 28 and Huron was second with 24.

Saline reached the semifinals in each of the eight flights and reached the finals in two.

Ellis Buchanan and Fiona Loverich picked up two wins and finished second at two-doubles, while Carmen Pagilinan and Alexandra Warner pulled off a three set 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 upset of the second seed from Huron to reach the finals and earned a second-place finish. The win gave the Hornets enough points to qualify for the state finals.

Gabby Englehardt and Sydney Becker at one-doubles and Abby Bryan and Leela Dean at four doubles picked up one win each.

Singles winners that reached the semifinals were Kylie Warner, Kathryn Feller, Isabella Apone, and Nastia Dubovoy all picked up one win each.