Saline Golfers Fourth at Grass Lake Inv

The Saline girls’ golf team came home with a fourth place finish out of 16 teams at the Grass Lake Invitational Thursday.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 428 in the Invite won by Napoleon with 418.

Kate Fuhs led the Hornets with a round of 103 to finish seventh overall, while Shannon Tangney was 12th with a 105.

Grace Brown and Meghan Montgomery each shot 110 and Gianna Gale 111.

The Hornets sent a second team that finished 14th with 557.

Harper Backus shot 127, followed by Sophie Spork with 136, Sophie Pietz 63rd with 143, and Sydney Matthews 69th with 151.

The girls were fourth at the Bedford Invite Monday.

Tangney led the way with a 102, while Aubrey Knapp shot 106.

Ali Vazquez shot 112, Abby Austin 120, Julianne Salms 136, and Matthews 144.

Saline also competed in the Midland Dow Invite Monday and finished 14 out of 20 teams.

Charlotte Ledy led the Hornets with an 88 to place 17th.

Montgomery shot 105, Brown 107, Lexi Speicher 110, and Kamdyn Mahler 111.

Saline dropped a tough SEC Red match to Monroe 204-207.

Ledy led the team with a score of 48 with Kelly Brodsky right behind with 51.

Devin Mulligan and Ruby Bogdasarian each shot 54, Speicher 56, and Ava Spitler 65.

The Hornets finished up their busy week by sweeping Jackson and Ypsilanti. Saline shot a score of 190 to beat the Vikings with 295 and the Grizzlies with 317.

Bogdasarian led the way with 46. Speicher shot 47, Brodsky 48, Samantha Langkos 49, Ledy 52, and Mulligan 56,