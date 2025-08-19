August 18, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Golfers Open Season with East Jackson Invite Title

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Golfers Open Season with East Jackson Invite Title

Cover Photo-Payton Aagesen & Kelly Brodsky. Photo provided by Saline Girls’ Golf

The Saline girls’ golf team opened its season in a big way Friday with a first and third-place finish at the East Jackson Invitational last week.

Eleven teams competed in the event which was a six-player event with 3 two person teams.  The total score of the three teams was used to determine the winner.

Saline shot +22 to beat Chelsea by one shot.  Saline’s 2nd team shot +37 to finish 3rd.

Pictured Saline team- L-R- Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak, Devin Mulligan, Gianna Gale, Kelly Brodsky, Payton Aagesen, Kamdyn Mahler, Sam Langos, Lexi Speicher and Ruby Bogdarian. Photo provided by Saline Girls’ Golf

In addition to the team title, Saline’s Payton Aagesen and Kelly Brodsky were the winning team shooting a one-under par. 

The team of Lexi Speicher and Ruby Bogdasarian shot six-over par to place fifth and Kamdyn Mahler and Samantha Langkos shot 17 over par to place 18th.  

The second Saline team had Shannon Tangney finish seventh with a +7. Devin Mulligan and Gianna Gale were next at +11 and then Ali Vazquez and Kate Fuhs shot +19 to finish 20th.

Ali Vazquez and Kate Fuhs. Photo provided by Saline Girls’ Golf

“What a great way to start the season” Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.  “This is only the second time since 2017 that the girls have won a tournament.  There is so much to be excited about.  We have returning players that have really improved and then we have a great group of new players with some really good talent.  This year in qualifying, Kelly Brodsky who is a freshman had the best score for the two days and she was part of the winning team on Friday.  There are some other freshmen as well that are going to have some good success this year.”

Saline Athletics, Saline Golf, Saline Hornets

Latest articles

Saline Golfers Open Season with East Jackson Invite Title

Mike Williamson

Saline Twp: Board of Trustees Notice of Public Hearing 9/10/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News