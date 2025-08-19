Saline Golfers Open Season with East Jackson Invite Title

Cover Photo-Payton Aagesen & Kelly Brodsky. Photo provided by Saline Girls’ Golf

The Saline girls’ golf team opened its season in a big way Friday with a first and third-place finish at the East Jackson Invitational last week.

Eleven teams competed in the event which was a six-player event with 3 two person teams. The total score of the three teams was used to determine the winner.

Saline shot +22 to beat Chelsea by one shot. Saline’s 2nd team shot +37 to finish 3rd.

Pictured Saline team- L-R- Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak, Devin Mulligan, Gianna Gale, Kelly Brodsky, Payton Aagesen, Kamdyn Mahler, Sam Langos, Lexi Speicher and Ruby Bogdarian. Photo provided by Saline Girls’ Golf

In addition to the team title, Saline’s Payton Aagesen and Kelly Brodsky were the winning team shooting a one-under par.

The team of Lexi Speicher and Ruby Bogdasarian shot six-over par to place fifth and Kamdyn Mahler and Samantha Langkos shot 17 over par to place 18th.

The second Saline team had Shannon Tangney finish seventh with a +7. Devin Mulligan and Gianna Gale were next at +11 and then Ali Vazquez and Kate Fuhs shot +19 to finish 20th.

Ali Vazquez and Kate Fuhs. Photo provided by Saline Girls’ Golf

“What a great way to start the season” Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. “This is only the second time since 2017 that the girls have won a tournament. There is so much to be excited about. We have returning players that have really improved and then we have a great group of new players with some really good talent. This year in qualifying, Kelly Brodsky who is a freshman had the best score for the two days and she was part of the winning team on Friday. There are some other freshmen as well that are going to have some good success this year.”