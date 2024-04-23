Saline Golfers Open Season with SEC Sweep

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline boys’ golf team opened its season with a sweep of a home SEC tri-meet at Brookside Golf Course Thursday.

The Hornets fired a team score of 154 to beat out Ann Arbor Pioneer with 166 and Pinckney 194.

Harper Hummer led the Hornets with a one-under par round of 35 to earn the top overall spot.

Benjamin Holloway was second with a round of 37.

Zeb Siegal and Will Winslow each shot 41 and Haidren Stewart and Charlie VanHaaften each shot 42.

The Hornets hosted the Saline Invitational Monday at Travis Pointe Golf Club and finished fourth.

Saline finished with a team score of 332 in the event. Bedford was first with 315, Skyline second with 323, and Chelsea third with 329.

Siegel led the Hornets with a tenth-place finish with an 18-hole score of 79.

Holloway was next with 83 and Hummell one stroke back with 84. Stewart shot 86 and VanHaaften 90.

The Hornets second team finished tied for 10th with a 357.

Keegan Cahill led the team with 85, while Winslow and Jack Boyle both shot 90. Micah Gray finished with 92, and Peyton Cundiff 93.

The Saline 3 team shot 361.

Peyton Widen and Eric Friedholm both shot 86 to lead the squad.

Carter Ennis finished with 91, Byrce Nadig 98, and Ryan Friedholm 107.