Saline Golfers Second at Farmington Invite

Photos provided by Debbie Williams-Hoak

The Saline golf team had a strong showing at the Farmington Invitational Friday, coming home second.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 302, four strokes behind champion Flushing with 298.

Haidren Stewart led Saline with a second-place finish with a one over par 73.

Harper Hummel was one stroke back with 74 and Eddie Robbins was 16th with a score of 76.

Benjamin Holloway shot 79 and Jack McFarlane 85.

Saline finished fifth at its own Saline Hornet Invitational Monday.

Haidren Stewart and Harper Hummel earned all-tournament honors at the Farmington Invite

The Hornets finished with a score of 333 in the event won by Warren DeLaSalle with 322.

Hummel and Robbins with rounds of 82 to lead the Hornets.

McFarlane shot 84, Stewart 85, and Holloway 87.

The Hornets took a pair of SEC matches with a 161 to beat out Lincoln with 175 and Ypsilanti 283.

Hummel and Stewart each s39, followed by Robbins with 41.

Holloway shot 42, McFarlane and Micah Gray finished with 44.