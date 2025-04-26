April 26, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Golfers Second at Farmington Invite

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline Golf

Photos provided by Debbie Williams-Hoak

The Saline golf team had a strong showing at the Farmington Invitational Friday, coming home second.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 302, four strokes behind champion Flushing with 298.

Haidren Stewart led Saline with a second-place finish with a one over par 73.

Harper Hummel was one stroke back with 74 and Eddie Robbins was 16th with a score of 76.

Benjamin Holloway shot 79 and Jack McFarlane 85.

Saline finished fifth at its own Saline Hornet Invitational Monday.

Haidren Stewart and Harper Hummel earned all-tournament honors at the Farmington Invite

The Hornets finished with a score of 333 in the event won by Warren DeLaSalle with 322.

Hummel and Robbins with rounds of 82 to lead the Hornets.

McFarlane shot 84, Stewart 85, and Holloway 87.

The Hornets took a pair of SEC matches with a 161 to beat out Lincoln with 175 and Ypsilanti 283.

Hummel and Stewart each s39, followed by Robbins with 41.

Holloway shot 42, McFarlane and Micah Gray finished with 44.

Latest articles

Dexter Drama Club’s Mamma Mia! Wows Sold-Out House

Steven Sheldon

Dexter Softball Blanks Pioneer

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News