Saline High School is ranked 20th out of 1,163 high schools in Michigan

Hard work pays off as Saline High School has been recognized as the 20th best high school in Michigan, according to the U.S. News and World Report rankings released on April 23.

U.S. News and World Report has released their annual look at the 2024 Best High Schools rankings, which ranked nearly 17,660 out of more than 24,000 reviewed public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

There are 1,163 high schools in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. 673 Michigan schools made the rankings this year.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with SHS Principal Theresa Stager.

“We are pleased that the hard work of our staff and students is showing!” Stager said when asked about the ranking. “We know the amazing things that happen inside the walls of Saline High School, and we are proud for the community and state to see them reflected as well.”

Enrollment for 9-12 at SHS is at 1,605 students.

Here’s a look at how U.S. News and World Report determines these rankings:

• College readiness, based on the proportion of 12th-grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam (30% of ranking).

• State assessment proficiency, based on aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation (20%).

• State assessment performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students (20%).

• Underserved student performance, based on how Black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state (10%).

• College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th-grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas (10%).

• Graduation rate, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2018-2019 and graduated four years later (10%).

STN asked Stager what she attributes the high ranking to.

“I attribute this to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students, as well as the high expectations of the entire school community,” she answered.

When asked what she would like the community to know about the ranking, Stager said, “We want the community to know that our students work hard every day. This community should be incredibly proud of their academic achievements, character, and contributions to society.”





