SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media
Saline High School

Saline High School is ranked 20th out of 1,163 high schools in Michigan

by Lonnie Huhman
written by Lonnie Huhman 3 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

Hard work pays off as Saline High School has been recognized as the 20th best high school in Michigan, according to the U.S. News and World Report rankings released on April 23.

U.S. News and World Report has released their annual look at the 2024 Best High Schools rankings, which ranked nearly 17,660 out of more than 24,000 reviewed public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

There are 1,163 high schools in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. 673 Michigan schools made the rankings this year.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with SHS Principal Theresa Stager.

“We are pleased that the hard work of our staff and students is showing!” Stager said when asked about the ranking. “We know the amazing things that happen inside the walls of Saline High School, and we are proud for the community and state to see them reflected as well.”

Enrollment for 9-12 at SHS is at 1,605 students.

Here’s a look at how U.S. News and World Report determines these rankings:
• College readiness, based on the proportion of 12th-grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam (30% of ranking).
• State assessment proficiency, based on aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation (20%).
• State assessment performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students (20%).
• Underserved student performance, based on how Black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state (10%).
• College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th-grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas (10%).
• Graduation rate, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2018-2019 and graduated four years later (10%).

STN asked Stager what she attributes the high ranking to.

“I attribute this to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students, as well as the high expectations of the entire school community,” she answered.

When asked what she would like the community to know about the ranking, Stager said, “We want the community to know that our students work hard every day. This community should be incredibly proud of their academic achievements, character, and contributions to society.”


Here’s a look at part of the U.S. News and World Report on Saline High School.

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: Saline High SchoolU.S News and World Report High School Rankings
FacebookTwitterEmail

Related Posts

Border-to-Border trail improvements coming to sections in Lyndon Township

Humane Society of Huron Valley offers free pet vaccines at “Friends for Life” event

Chelsea High School ranked in the Top 3 percent of Michigan high schools

The Story Behind the Astounding DTE Foundation Trail

The Michigan Sailing Club offers a fun, unique experience

Dexter’s Charlotte Schultz earns a first place at MSU’s Undergraduate Research and Arts Forum

Earth Day: a High Priority Chelsea Rotary

Encore Theatre Goes To the Dogs

Saline Track and Field Cruises Past Monroe

Saline Area Schools are Gifted Two Benches representing Hope, Support and Connection to Important Resources

Saline High School’s Ethics Club is a High Achieving Team

Saline Schools and Community Ed Open Registration for “Summer Boosters”

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

The 200-Year Saga of the...
Dexter Baseball Hold Off Rival...
Chelsea Police Department Weekly Report...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo
8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130
(734) 268-6269
Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Facebook
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×