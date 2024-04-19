Saline High School’s Ethics Club is a High Achieving Team

The Saline High School Ethics Club turned in its best season since its creation over a decade ago.

The SHS Ethics Club won the Michigan’s Ethics Bowl, won in a regional tournament against a school from Maryland and then finished third in the nation.

The team is made up of seniors Alex Larson, Michael Bryant, Sarah Yousef, Brian Kang and Colin Learman. The team formulated arguments and debated over complex philosophical issues against some of the top high schools in the state and nation.

Their journey saw them go undefeated in the Michigan State Ethics Bowl Tournament. SHS defeated Pioneer in the final round to win the state championship and then went on to compete against the winning high school from Maryland to advance to the National Championship at the University of North Carolina.

The team that beat them by one vote in the national semifinals ended up winning the entire competition.

They represented Saline proudly at each stage, and were recognized and honored at a recent school board meeting. Each team member spoke.

Larson said one of the things he likes about Ethics is the grappling with different cases and working to take a great stance as a team. Yousef said she enjoys discovering the complexities in all of the issues.

All said they enjoyed the time with each other.

In addition to the hard work and preparation outside of school, their coach/advisor Zach Ornelas said the team’s success is also testament to the great education at SHS.