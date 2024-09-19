Saline Highlights the My Water Advisor 2.0 App for Real Time Water Usage Monitoring

The city promotes use of the app to help manage the water flowing through their meters

Saline’s recent push for greater adoption of the My Water Advisor 2.0 app has gained attention for its ability to track water usage in real time and alert users to potential leaks.

During the September 16, 2024, city council meeting, abbreviated due to technical difficulties, Deputy City Manager Elle Cole emphasized the app’s value for residents, noting that it learns individual water usage patterns and sends alerts if the usage deviates from the norm.

“My Water App is a system that allows you to see your usage in real time. You can also set it up to give you alerts for leaks. It watches your usage, and then when you have usage that’s abnormal, it will alert you if you’re using a lot more than you normally would,” Cole explained.

Currently, 11% of the city’s residents are using the app, and the goal is to significantly increase that number this year. “It’s such a valuable and useful tool,” she added, emphasizing the advantage and importance for residents to track the water flowing through their meters.

Cole also discussed the fairness behind the city’s water policies, explaining that residents must pay for all water passing through their meters. Referencing Michigan Law, Cole stated, “We’re legally required to charge what goes through the meter.”

The My Water Advisor 2.0 app helps prevent financial surprises by identifying leaks before they become major problems. “One of our business owners…saved almost $15,000 from using the My Water App,” Cole said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon supported Cole’s initiative, suggesting that the city become more proactive in promoting the app and assisting residents with signing up. “The city [should] maybe consider being a little bit more proactive…bring some basic laptop kiosks where we can walk people through signing up on the spot,” Dillon said. She proposed incorporating the My Water Advisor 2.0 app into upcoming public events like the farmers market, making it easier for residents to access information and assistance​.