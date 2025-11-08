Saline Hockey Opens Season with Back-to-Back Wins

The Saline Hornets opened their 2025-26 hockey season with an explosive start, earning back-to-back victories to begin the year 2–0.

Saline opened the season Friday November 7, with a 7–4 win over Hudsonville.

The Hornets spread the scoring around with goals from Bryce Sattler, Brian Meier, Wyatt Church, Brayden Ash (twice), Jack Boyle, and Toni Giacalone.

Assists were credited to Ash with three, Cooper Dillon, Caiden Kratt, Church, and Meier, while Jack Derksen earned the win in goal.

The Hornets carried that momentum into Saturday’s game, defeating Jenison 5–2.

Church scored twice and added an assist to lead the way for Saline. Ash added a goal and assist, while Dillon scored once, and Meier added a third-period goal to close out the win.

Andrew Winters (2), Hahnerl Ryu (2), Jace Woodrell, and Christian Vitale also tallied assists. Derksen picked up his second win in net to complete a perfect opening weekend for Saline.