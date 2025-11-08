November 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Hockey Opens Season with Back-to-Back Wins

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Hockey Opens Season with Back-to-Back Wins

The Saline Hornets opened their 2025-26 hockey season with an explosive start, earning back-to-back victories to begin the year 2–0.

Saline opened the season Friday November 7, with a 7–4 win over Hudsonville.

The Hornets spread the scoring around with goals from Bryce Sattler, Brian Meier, Wyatt Church, Brayden Ash (twice), Jack Boyle, and Toni Giacalone.

Assists were credited to Ash with three, Cooper Dillon, Caiden Kratt, Church, and Meier, while Jack Derksen earned the win in goal.

The Hornets carried that momentum into Saturday’s game, defeating Jenison 5–2.

Church scored twice and added an assist to lead the way for Saline. Ash added a goal and assist, while Dillon scored once, and Meier added a third-period goal to close out the win.

Andrew Winters (2), Hahnerl Ryu (2), Jace Woodrell, and Christian Vitale also tallied assists. Derksen picked up his second win in net to complete a perfect opening weekend for Saline.

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline hockey

Latest articles

Saline Hockey Opens Season with Back-to-Back Wins

Mike Williamson

Dexter Volleyball Falls to Skyline in District Finals

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com