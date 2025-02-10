February 10, 2025

Saline Hockey Picks Up Pair of Wins

The Saline hockey team picked up its third straight win after a pair of SEC Red wins last week.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down Skyline 3-1.

Bryce Sattler led the Hornets with a goal and assist. Brayden Ash and Johnny Iadipaolo picked up one goal each, while Andrew Winters, Cooper Dillon, Brandon Garrett, Christian Vale, and Braegan Grigg had one assist each.

Jack Derksen stopped 21 of 22 shots in net for Saline.

Saline then took down Pioneer 4-1.

Sattler recorded a goal and assist to lead the Hornets. Antonio Giacalone, Dillon, and Iadipaolo also scored for the Hornets, while Wyatt Church and Jace Woodrel had two assists each.

Derksen made 26 saves in net for Saline.

