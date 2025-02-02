Saline Hockey Rallies Past Bedford

The Saline hockey team snapped a three-game losing streak by rallying past Bedford 6-4 Saturday.

With three straight losses in conference play, the Hornets got a much needed win over the Mules Saturday to keep pace with Pioneer for the top spot in the SEC Red.

Things look bleak at the start with Bedford jumping out to a 2-0 lead after one period.

The Hornets got one back in the second when Wyatt Church found the net to cut the Mules lead to 2-1 after two periods.

Brandon Garrett lit the lamp early in the third to tie the game at 2-2 but Bedford went back on top 3-2 with 11:25 left.

Church scored his second of the game just 17 seconds later and Saline went on top for the first time when Antonio Giacalone scored with 6:21 left for a 4-3 lead.

The lead grew to 5-3 when Church struck again for his hat trick with 2:57 left, but Bedford pulled within one at 5-4 with a goal with 1:12 left.

Church sealed the win with his fourth goal of the night with an empty netter with 44 seconds left to make the final 6-4.

Jack Derksen made 33 saves in net for Saline.

The Hornets dropped a 7-2 decision to Hurn/Milan earlier in the week.

Huron scored three first period goals and cruised to the win over Saline.

Saline improved to 11-9-1 overall on the season. They have a huge game with Pioneer Friday night in a game that could decide the SEC Red title.