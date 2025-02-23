Saline Hockey Season Ends in Regional Semifinal

The Saline hockey team gave D1 fifth-ranked Brighton all it could handle in the D1 regional semifinals, but the Hornets came up just short in a 3-1 loss to the Bulldogs.

The loss ended the Hornets season with a 14-9-2 overall record.

Goaltender Jack Derksen was stellar in net and kept Saline in the game with an amazing 62 saves in net for the game.

Saline was outshot 65-10 in the contest, but Derksen kept the game close until the third period.

After a scoreless first period, the Hornets struck first when Chris Thornell scored on the power play in the opening minute of the second period.

Jace Woodrel and Antonio Giacalone assisted on the goal.

Brighton evened things at 1 just over two minutes later and it would stay that way until the third.

The Bulldogs went on top with 7:50 left in the third, but Saline held tough behind the goaltending of Derksen.

Any chances to draw even took a hit when the Hornets were called for a penalty with 2:20 left and the Bulldogs capitalized putting the game away with a power play goal with just under two minutes remaining for the 3-1 win.

The Hornets reached the semifinals by avenging two regular season losses with a 4-1 win over rival Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday night.

Saline scored goals in each of the first two periods and put the game away with two goals in the third for the 4-1 win.

Derksen stopped 30 of 31 shots in net for the Hornets.

Giacalone led the Hornets with a goal and two assists.

Woodrel, Bryce Sattler and Johnny Iadipaolo scored one goal each, while Wyatt Church had two assists.