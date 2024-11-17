Saline Hockey Splits Pair to Open Season

Cover STN File Photo

The Saline hockey team opened its season with a road trip to the Grand Rapids area and came home with a split of two games.

The Hornets held off Hudsonville for a 3-2 win in the season opener Friday.

Saline jumped out to a 3-1 lead but had to hold off Hudsonville late.

Wyatt Church started things with an unassisted goal and Jack Boyle followed with a goal with assists to Church and Jace Woodrel.

Ethan Phelps netted the Hornets third goal with Church collecting his second assist of the night and Antonio Giacalone adding another assist on the play.

Hudsonville made things interesting with a goal with 20 seconds left to make it 3-2 and the Hornets were able to kill off a 5 on 3 powerplay in the final second to hold on for the win.

Jack Derksen made 30 saves in net for Saline.

The Hornets ran into a buzzsaw Saturday, dropping an 8-0 decision to a strong Grandville team to fall to 1-1 on the season.

Saline will host Grosse Pointe North in the home opener Friday night at 5:00 at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.