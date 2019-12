Advertisement





Notice for the City of Saline

Saline City Hall will be CLOSED on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and Wednesday, December 25, 2019 due to the Christmas Holiday; regular business hours will resume on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Saline City Hall will be CLOSED on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and Wednesday, January 1, 2020 due to the New Year’s Holiday; regular business hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The City of Saline

Terri Royal, City Clerk

