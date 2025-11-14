Saline – Home for the Holidays! A Golden Celebration of Past, Present, and Future

Photo: Saline Holiday Parade 2024. Photo by Sue Kelch

This year, Saline is celebrating their 50th Holiday Parade event, a golden milestone. The holiday event traces its humble beginnings to 1975, calling it ‘Holiday Madness.’

The Saline Reporter, December 10, 1975, describes the ‘madness’ that first year, when “a downed power pole wiped out 75% of electrical power in the immediate Saline area… 45 minutes before Santa’s scheduled arrival.” Thankfully, crews were able to make temporary repairs so that the Holiday Madness could go on without a hitch.

Three years later, The Saline Reporter December 7, 1977, reports “Saline’s Holiday ‘Madness’ goes on and on… a completely unplanned unrehearsed fire climaxed the Christmas Parade last Friday night.” The fire truck carrying Santa “had hardly cleared the Michigan Avenue march route when the siren sounded an alarm and three more fire rigs roared down Michigan Avenue” and went to put out at a local car repair shop. The Reporter sums up the experience with “The fire had served as a dramatic exclamation point to conclude the parade. And Salinians—remembering the Holiday Madness blackout of two years ago and the snowstorm last year” thought the spectacle was part of the parade, took it in stride, and continued on to visit with Santa.

Saline Holiday Parade 2024. Photo by Sue Kelch

Fast forward to 2025, as the Saline Holiday Parade keeps up the ‘Holiday Madness’ tradition with thousands of people attending and close to 100 floats. Not to mention the Cocoa Crawl afternoon shopping, the Merry Mile run before the parade, the four corners tree lighting, and of course Santa Claus.

President of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Molly Luempert-Coy talks about planning Saline’s largest event along with her passion for youth and getting kids involved. “This golden milestone – honoring the past, present, and future, we have teamed up with Saline Area Schools and the Washtenaw Christian Academy to invite students to help us bring the theme to life. There are three separate contests with the youth including the logo contest, essay poetry contest, and an art contest.”

“We’ve assembled a Gold Ribbon Panel – a cross section of folks like Saline Main Street, our sponsors, and the Saline Area Schools, to judge these creative entries. Students will receive certificates of achievement and cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding contributions.”

Grand Marshals Cindy and Wally MacNeil, center back row. Courtesy of Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

And in addition to Grand Marshals Cindy and Wally MacNeil who are owners of Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack, two children will be selected to serve as Junior Parade Grand Marshal and get to ride alongside Santa in his sleigh.

Here is a list of the events on Saturday December 6, 2025 in downtown Saline:

Cocoa Crawl Noon to 6:00 PM – Explore Saline’s local shops offering samples and special deals. Collect stamps on your passport for a chance to win a grand prize basket

Tree Lighting Ceremony 5:00 PM – Meet at the corner of Michigan Avenue and N. Ann Arbor Street and enjoy presentations and performances

Merry Mile Race 5:30 PM – Grab an opportunity to run on Michigan Avenue and hear the crowds cheer for you

Parade Start Time 6:00 PM – Line up along Michigan Avenue and enjoy the sights

Santa Visits – After the parade meet at Clay & Code Shop until 8:00 PM

Now that’s a schedule guaranteed to please everyone of all ages.

Saline Holiday Parade 50th Logo winners Cooper Bush first place and Marlowe Samp second. Courtesy of Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

And as it turns out, Luempert-Coy has her own ‘holiday madness’ experience to share. “One year Santa left his red bag at the chamber office. He was in his sleigh by City Hall so we had to figure out a way to get Santa’s big bag over to him. I remember putting it on a little wagon and determinedly weaving my way around the parade to get to him before it started. It was no small feat, but we did it.”

So come on down to Saline’s Golden Celebration, take in the sights and sounds of the all-day festivities, and create new memories. There’s something for everyone – maybe even a little madness.

Visit Saline Area Chamber of Commerce for more information on Saline’s 50th Holiday Parade event www.salinechamber.org/holiday-parade-tree-lighting/