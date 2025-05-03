Saline Hornet Golfer Collects First Hole-in-One

Photos provided by Debbie Williams-Hoak

Saline freshman Jackson Billingsley hit the shot of the lifetime Thursday when he became the fifth golfer in Saline history to record a hole-in-one in competition for the Hornets.

Billingsley aced the 133-yard 16th hole at Ella Sharp Golf Course in Jackson.

The slope of the hole made the shot unviewable and when Billingsley walked up to the green, he thought it had went over and decided to look in the hole as a joke and there it was for his first career ace.

Saline freshman Jackson Billingsley became just the fifth Hornet golfer in school history to hit a hole-in-one in competition.

Billingsley went on to finish with a round of 43 and the Hornets JV team beat Jackson 163-214.

Coach Randy Hoffman said, “The entire team was so happy for Jackson, what a thrill. He is such a dedicated player, so it is very deserving for him to achieve this. I just wish we could have watched it go in.”

The Hornets varsity team improved to 5-0 in the SEC with a 155-160 win over the Vikings.

Eddie Robbins and Harper Hummel tied with 38 to finish in second-place overall.

Ben Holloway finished one stroke back with 39, Jack McFarlane 40, Haidren Stewart 41, and Leo Sotiropoulos 42.

Earlier in the week the Hornets shot 165 to defeated Tecumseh with 167 and Adrian 178.

Robbins led Saline with a round of 39.

Hummel was right behind with 41 and Stewart 42. McFarlane and Holloway each shot 43 and Keegan Cahill 44.