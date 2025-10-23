Saline Hosts 38th Annual Craft Show

The Saline Craft Show, in its 38th year, is rated as one of the top 10 shows in Michigan and 4th in the nation according to Sunshine Artist 2024. This annual event is hosted at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road, Saline from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Over 230 crafters will showcase their work, which will include decorative painting, stoneware, rugs, birdhouses, holiday decorating ideas, ceramics, calligraphy and clothing. All products are designed, made and displayed by the individual crafters. The show features artists from 14 states and 168 Michigan cities, and 33 new crafters will be joining the show for the first time.

In 2024, the event welcomed over 10,000 customers.

“We travel several hours to attend the Saline Craft Show twice a year. We are always amazed by everything about this show. The crafters and artists are world class,” long-time attendee Michille Federer said. “They offer a variety of products, mediums, and price points to appeal to everyone.”

Throughout the show, students representing various organizations of Saline High School will be present at a concession stand, bake sale and other activities. The show benefits student youth groups in the district including crew, cross country, debate, swim team, choral groups, para-professionals, baseball and track teams.

Admission charge for the Saline High Craft Show is $5. This show will once again be held in one building—show entry parking is GPS is 530 Woodland Dr. E, Saline. Strollers are not permitted.