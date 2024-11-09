Saline Hosts 49th Annual Holiday Parade

On Saturday, Dec. 7th Saline plans its 49th annual holiday parade and tree lighting. It will run through Michigan Ave in downtown Saline and is a free event available to all ages and families. The presenting sponsor this year SBK Orthodontics. It will also include a visit from Santa for the kids.

The parade will last from 5:30-9pm. For further information, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is able to be contacted at office@salinechamber.org or 734-429-4494. To submit a parade entry, go to salinechamber.org.