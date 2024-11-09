November 09, 2024 Donate
Log in

Saline

Saline Hosts 49th Annual Holiday Parade

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Saline Hosts 49th Annual Holiday Parade

by

On Saturday, Dec. 7th Saline plans its 49th annual holiday parade and tree lighting. It will run through Michigan Ave in downtown Saline and is a free event available to all ages and families. The presenting sponsor this year SBK Orthodontics. It will also include a visit from Santa for the kids.

The parade will last from 5:30-9pm. For further information, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is able to be contacted at office@salinechamber.org or 734-429-4494. To submit a parade entry, go to salinechamber.org.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media