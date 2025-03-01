March 01, 2025

Saline Hosts Annual Craft Show

Saline’s Spring Craft Show will take place at the Saline Middle School in the cafeteria on Sat, March 8 this year. It lasts from 8am-3:30pm.

Join the community for a fun, kid-friendly afternoon while supporting local artists. The craft show features over 150 craft booths, as well as concessions and numerous free activities for those in attendance. Kids can get photos with Peter Cottontail, have caricatures done by Michigan artist Deb Adamcik, or enter a basket contest that’s proceeds go to Saline Area Social Services. Youth activities will take place from 10am-2pm, and the basket contest will last from 8am-2pm.

Admission is $4 (cash only) and free for children 10 and under. Strollers are not permitted.

