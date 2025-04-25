Saline Improves to 9-0 in SEC Red

The Saline-Dexter SEC Red softball showdown was a one-sided affair as the Hornets remained unbeaten in the conference with a doubleheader sweep of the Dreadnaughts 16-0 and 14-4 Monday.

Abby Curtis and Zosia Mazur combined for a four-inning no-hitter with Curtis striking out eight in three innings and Mazur two of the three batters she faced.

Dexter’s lone baserunner came on a Saline error.

Curtis helped herself out with a home run and two rbi.

Sydney Hastings had a big night with two home runs and four rbi.

Reese Rupert added two hits and a rbi, while Maddie Foster had a hit and two rbi, Ava Stripp a hit and rbi, Mazur and Elizabeth Onyskin each had a hit and two runs scored, and Ashley Malinczak a hit and run scored.

Saline jumped out to a 12-2 lead after three innings in the second game and finished the sweep 14-4.

Malinczak led the Hornets with three hits and a rbi.

Hastings and Stripp each had two hits and one rbi, while Rupert added a hit and two rbi.

Gabby Deveau, Jessi Phelps, and Foster each had a hit and run scored.

Foster, Phelps, and Mazur combined for a two-hitter and struck out 11 with Phelps getting the win.

Saline then took care of Chelsea 13-3 Wednesday.

Hasting powered the offense with two home runs and finished with three hits and four rbi to lead Saline.

Gracie Waldrop chipped in with two hits and three rbi, while Casey Griffin and Stripp had two hits and one rbi each. Deveau added a hit and two rbi, while Malinczak and Curtis had one hit each.

Curtis struck out eight and earned the win in the circle for the Hornets.

The teams battled to a 9-9 tie in the second game that was called after four innings.

Stripp had a home run and two rbi, while Malinczak added three hits and two runs scored.

Saline improved to 12-2-1 on the season and 9-0 in the SEC Red.