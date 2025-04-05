Saline Joins Nationwide ‘Hands Off’ Protests Against Federal Cuts

Hundreds gathered in downtown Saline as part of a nationwide demonstration opposing sweeping budget cuts and defending public programs.

“I feel like I am in a locked room, tied to a chair, with a toddler armed with a loaded gun in the room with me,” said Brent P. from Saline, to explain why he was at the HANDS OFF! rally in downtown Saline on Saturday afternoon, in the cold and drizzle.

An estimated 300+ people crowded both sides of Michigan Avenue in downtown Saline, chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho Trump and Musk have got to go,” and holding signs that highlighted the oft-repeated slogans such as, “Keep Your Hands Off My Freedom”, “Musk Must Go”, “Doge Is For The Dogs”, and “Hatred Never Made Any Country Great”.

Photo by Sue Kelch

There were people of all ages, from as young as three to a man who described himself as well into his “senior years.” Jessica H., 35, from Belleville was there with her 3-year-old daughter, saying she was there to support democracy. “I can’t stand, I won’t stand and just watch what Trump is doing to our democracy.”

Saline is a town of 9,006 people, with a median income of over $90,000/per year. It is 87% white, with 69.9% of the people living in owner-occupied housing with a median value of $310,600. It hosts a school system that is a true community gem. And it was amid all of this that people stood for hours on a Saturday afternoon to collectively say no to President Trump and Doge Director Elon Musk.

Photo by Sue Kelch Photo by Sue Kelch

Sherry, with her 8-year-old daughter, were holding signs, protesting loudly, holding a pair of signs. “I talk to my daughter every day about what is going on in her country, so she is aware of why she is here today,” Sherry said. “I think it is important for everyone to talk to their kids and help them understand that the First Amendment means free speech for everyone.”

Patty M., from Ann Arbor, held two signs that read, “DOGE is barking up the wrong tree” and “Democracy will not come down” and “Stop this PHONY show” and “Hands off our Democracy.” Patty said that she considered going to Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor had over 1,500 people signed up to attend.

Over 1,200 “Hands Off” demonstrations were planned Saturday in all fifty states. In big cities and small, in blue states and red states, rural and urban areas, Americans protested cuts being made that affect programs and services that many Americans rely on to survive.

Photo by Sue Kelch Photo by Sue Kelch

Mary P., 44, from Milan, said she is dependent upon Social Security to survive. “If Musk cuts my social security benefits, I cannot survive,” Mary said. “I won’t be able to afford groceries and my medications. Without both, I won’t survive.”

Geoffrey D., 24, from Saline, was downtown to protest cuts to science and research. “I am a big believer in science and scientific research. Cutting funds used by universities and private labs to study disease and hunt for cures is critical for the world, and Musk is just burning it all to the ground, like the forest fires in California.”

Photo by Steve Sheldon

In addition to all fifty states, HANDS OFF! demonstrations are occurring all over the globe. There were demonstrations in Canada, in Europe, Australia, Japan, Asia, South America and Mexico. There were demonstrations in the Falkland Islands, Fiji and Mount Desert Island, the tiny island off the coast of Bar Harbor, Maine.

As cars passed by honking in support or recognition, demonstrators in Saline lined both sides of Michigan Avenue on Saturday, holding signs and chanting slogans, part of a coordinated national effort to voice concerns about proposed policy changes and their potential impact on democratic institutions and individual freedoms.

Whether April 5, 2025, is the beginning of something lasting, only time will tell. But history is watching.