Saline Lacrosse Outlasts Plymouth Salem to Stay Undefeated

By Stacey Page

Plymouth, MI – April 4, 2025 – The Saline High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse team overcame an early deficit and a dramatic end to the first half to earn a hard-fought 10-7 road win over Plymouth Salem, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Sophomore Nolan Heath led the charge once again with a dominant performance, scoring 5 goals and adding 3 assists. Senior Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft tallied 2 goals, while sophomore Garrett Male added 2 more. Sophomore Jack Fate chipped in with a goal, and senior Jack Scarpatti notched an assist.

Although Scarpatti, Rylan Stanton, and Jonah Strok didn’t find the net, their hustle and offensive execution were crucial in creating scoring opportunities and keeping constant pressure on Salem’s defense.

Braylon Thomas continued his strong season at the faceoff X, winning 11 of 17 draws and adding an assist. His improvement at the position has been a difference-maker in Saline’s ability to control tempo and momentum.

After falling behind 2-1 in the first quarter, the Hornets battled back to tie the game at 5-5 late in the second. But with just 1.5 seconds left in the half, Salem capitalized on a final possession to take a 6-5 lead into the break, swinging momentum their way just before the horn.

Saline responded with grit and intensity. The defense locked down the second half, allowing just one goal, while the offense surged ahead—outscoring Salem 5-1 over the final two quarters to seal the win.

With senior Drew Soupal sidelined, junior Ian Theisen stepped into the starting defense alongside senior Dylan Delaney and sophomore Wyatt Page, forming a strong, disciplined back line that shut down Salem’s second-half attack. A key turning point came in the third quarter when long-stick middie Jacob Bengle forced a turnover at a 6-6 tie, leading to a fast-break goal from Heath to give Saline the lead. Wyatt Page made several key defensive stops and successfully transitioned the ball upfield, setting up critical offensive possessions. Jack Nichols continued his standout performance at LSM, applying pressure in the midfield and disrupting Salem’s rhythm.

Goalie Owen Belote added another strong outing with 12 saves, helping preserve the lead as Saline pulled away in the second half.

The Hornets return home for their first home game on April 7 vs Bedford at Hornet Stadium. With momentum, chemistry, and depth all trending in the right direction, Saline is showing it has what it takes to compete at a high level this spring.

