Saline Local Makes Marquis Who’s Who List

Albert Loarn Mille has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Mille has established himself as a distinguished figure in the field of supply-based management, with a career spanning over five decades. As a senior engineer at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. from 2014 to 2024, he led initiatives to optimize supplier performance and reduce costs in the automotive fuel systems sector. His expertise was instrumental in the development of dual fuel injectors, which enhance vehicle efficiency and reduce emissions. Additionally, he managed supplier relationships across global markets, including Europe and Asia, ensuring quality and timely delivery of components.

In addition to his role at Westport Fuel Systems, Mr. Mille served as a senior supplier development engineer from 1992 to 2024, working with organizations such as ACH LLC, Visteon Corporation and Ford Motor Company. His tenure at Faurecia from 2012 until 2014 further solidified his reputation in international supply base and supplier quality assurance management. Between 2003 and 2012, he was a supplier development specialist at Automotive Components Holdings, focusing on international sourcing and performance management.

Mr. Mille began his career as a manufacturing engineering manager at MAC Valves Inc. from 1975 to 1985, where he honed his skills in production optimization and lean process improvement. His consulting work for Ford Motor Company between 1986 and 1993 marked a significant milestone in his career. During this period, he played a pivotal role in the Ford Rawsonville plant’s gasoline fuel injector program, achieving substantial cost reductions and process stabilization.

In addition to his career achievements, Mr. Mille has been an active member of several professional organizations, including the National Rifle Association of America and the Clinton Valley Chapter of the Michigan Archaeological Society. His involvement in these groups reflects his commitment to both his profession and personal interests.

Laying the groundwork for Mr. Mille’s accomplishments was his educational background. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in quality management from Cleary University, followed by a Master of Business Administration in executive management from the same institution. His academic pursuits initially began with a focus on history and anthropology, but a shift toward engineering was influenced by practical experiences and financial considerations.

Outside his professional life, Mr. Mille is deeply involved in civic activities. He has held leadership roles within the Boy Scouts of America as a cub master, scoutmaster and unit commissioner, and he has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His contributions have been recognized with awards such as the Best Article and Key Player Award from Ford Motor Company.

Looking ahead, Mr. Mille plans to continue making significant contributions to sustainable practices in the automotive industry through innovative engineering solutions. He aims to drive efficiency and cost reduction in future projects while mentoring younger professionals to foster growth and development in the field.