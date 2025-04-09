Saline Main Street Invites Community to Celebrate Local Military Heroes

Saline Main Street is pleased to announce openings for the Military and Veteran Banner Program, a community tradition honoring local heroes who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

This unique tribute features custom-designed, full-color, double-sided banners displaying the honoree’s photo, name, military branch, and service dates or war/conflict. Showcased in downtown Saline during the spring and fall seasons, including Memorial Day and Veterans Day, these banners offer families and friends a special way to publicly recognize and celebrate their loved ones.

Banners are available for purchase at $100 each. Due to limited availability, applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. The application period ends April 11 or until all available spots are filled.

“The banner program is a beautiful way to honor and visibly recognize the sacrifices and service of our local military community,” said Mary Dettling, Director of Saline Main Street. “We encourage everyone to participate early, as spots fill quickly.”

For more details and to submit an application, visit https://www.salinemainstreet.org/2025/03/31/18049/honor-your-hero-with-saline-main-streets-military-and-veteran-banner-program/ or contact the office directly.