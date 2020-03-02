CITY OF SALINE
2020 MARCH BOARD OF REVIEW MEETINGS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 Real and Personal Property Tax Assessment Rolls will be open for public inspection from 8:30 a.m. until5:00p.m.eachdayfromMarch9through13, at the office of theSalineCityAssessor,100N.Harris St.Saline.
TheCityofSalineTaxBoardofReviewwillhearappealsbyappointmentorbyletter.Taxpayersshouldcall (734) 429-4907 ext. 2204 during normal business hours to make an appointment. Written appeals must be receivedby9:00p.m.onMarch18,2020(postmarks are not accepted).
AsrequiredbytheGeneralPropertyTaxAct,publicnoticeisherebygivenbytheCityofSaline,thatthe2020 March Board of Review will meet on the following days at the City of Saline Hall located at 100 N Harris, Saline Michigan, for the purpose of reviewing the 2020 assessment roll, hearing requests, protests, or application for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:
PUBLICAPPEALHEARINGS:
|\
Monday March 16 from 9:00 a.m. to12:00 noon, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The tentative rates and estimated multipliers for the 2020 Assessments and Taxable Values in the Township are as follows:
The above ratios and multipliers are subject to further review by the Board of Review, the Equalization Department, or the Michigan State Tax Commission.
(ADA) Americans with Disabilities Notice: The City will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the Board of Review meetings upon seven days’ notice.
Contact:City Clerk; 100 N Harris; Saline MI 48176 (734)429-490 7 x2209 or ATDD(734)429-7911.
City of Saline Assessor Patricia H. Zamenski, MAAO, MCPPE