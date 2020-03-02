Advertisement





CITY OF SALINE

2020 MARCH BOARD OF REVIEW MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 Real and Personal Property Tax Assessment Rolls will be open for public inspection from 8:30 a.m. until5:00p.m.eachdayfromMarch9through13, at the office of theSalineCityAssessor,100N.Harris St.Saline.

TheCityofSalineTaxBoardofReviewwillhearappealsbyappointmentorbyletter.Taxpayersshouldcall (734) 429-4907 ext. 2204 during normal business hours to make an appointment. Written appeals must be receivedby9:00p.m.onMarch18,2020(postmarks are not accepted).

Advertisement

AsrequiredbytheGeneralPropertyTaxAct,publicnoticeisherebygivenbytheCityofSaline,thatthe2020 March Board of Review will meet on the following days at the City of Saline Hall located at 100 N Harris, Saline Michigan, for the purpose of reviewing the 2020 assessment roll, hearing requests, protests, or application for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:

PUBLICAPPEALHEARINGS:

\

Monday March 16 from 9:00 a.m. to12:00 noon, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The tentative rates and estimated multipliers for the 2020 Assessments and Taxable Values in the Township are as follows:

The above ratios and multipliers are subject to further review by the Board of Review, the Equalization Department, or the Michigan State Tax Commission.

(ADA) Americans with Disabilities Notice: The City will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the Board of Review meetings upon seven days’ notice.

Contact:City Clerk; 100 N Harris; Saline MI 48176 (734)429-490 7 x2209 or ATDD(734)429-7911.

City of Saline Assessor Patricia H. Zamenski, MAAO, MCPPE