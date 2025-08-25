Saline Mayor Announces Upcoming Senior Conference

Saline’s Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting his annual senior conference on Sept. 12 at the Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Rd., Saline, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As the old adage goes – time flies. I can hardly believe this will be my 12th Saline Senior Conference,” said Mayor Marl. “I’m confident that this will be a great event – with good food, valuable information, robust conversation and plenty of time for socializing and visiting with good friends.”

Complimentary breakfast, lunch and door prizes will be provided. Following breakfast, attendees will participate in several breakout sessions. Later in the day, a government panel will discuss issues pertinent to Saline-area senior citizens.

All seniors, regardless of residency, are invited to attend this free event. Attendees do not need to be a member of the Saline Area Senior Center to participate.

While the event is free, RSVPs are required as capacity is limited. To RSVP, or for more information, please contact the Saline Senior Center at (734) 429-9274.

Additional questions and concerns may be directed to the Mayor’s Office. Mayor Marl can be reached at (734) 429-4907 ext. 2213, or by email at [email protected].