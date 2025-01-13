Saline Mayor Brian Marl Reflects on Progress and Outlines Vision in 2025 State of the City Address

Saline takes bold steps to enhance public safety, improve infrastructure, and foster community wellness with forward-thinking initiatives for 2025.

Photo: Saline Mayor Brian Marl. Source: City website

Saline Mayor Brian Marl delivered his 13th annual State of the City address, highlighting achievements, current initiatives, and future goals. Speaking to city leaders and residents, he emphasized resilience, optimism, and community engagement.

“In January, 2013, at my first ever State of the City address as Saline Mayor, I expressed the belief that the path of least resistance is always downhill,” opened Marl. “That Saline’s way was that of the rising road. I indicated our City remained committed to tackling big issues, not ignoring problems or coasting through times of prosperity.”

Economic Development: A Pro-Business Stance

Mayor Marl reaffirmed Saline’s commitment to supporting local businesses and attracting new ventures, emphasizing the city’s focus on partnerships and strategic initiatives. “Saline will never have the ignominious distinction of being hostile to business or private sector investment,” he declared.

Ongoing efforts include creating a comprehensive business database, launching a downtown social district, and evaluating a community greenspace project. Additionally, Marl noted progress on mixed-use developments at 1080 East Michigan Avenue and 147 West Michigan Avenue.

Infrastructure Investment: Building for the Future

The Mayor detailed Saline’s robust infrastructure investments, saying, “I know I’ve expressed this before, but it certainly bears repeating – based on our strong track-record over the past several years, it should be crystal clear to all residents and business owners – the days of infrastructure delays and deferrals are over.”

Highlights included the ongoing Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation, the upcoming Saline River Valley Trail project, and continued lead service line verifications.

Regarding the future of Millpond Dam, Marl stated, “We remain committed to public engagement on this issue and welcome feedback/concerns from community residents.” He encouraged residents to email their opinions to City Engineer Tesha Humphriss by January 31st.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates on all projects via the ClearGov website.

Fiscal Responsibility: Growth with Prudence

Mayor Marl celebrated the city’s sound financial management, sharing that the overall net position grew by 19.35% in the past fiscal year. He attributed this to increased property values, a growing tax base, and strategic revisions in investment policies. “The City of Saline has fully embraced a philosophy of reinvestment in infrastructure to enhance public services and improve our residents’ quality of life,” he stated. “We are prudently funding post-employment benefits, while expanding our tax base. Saline is well-positioned to meet our future demands. “

The Mayor reiterated, “the City’s AA+ bond rating, which is bolstered by the appropriate policies, has allowed us access to lower borrowing costs for our critical municipal needs. The City’s total debt remains well within state-imposed limits – in fact, we have capacity for an additional $47.5 million in allowable debt.”

The City recently received its annual audit for fiscal year 2024. For the second year in a row, it received a perfect opinion from the auditing firm.

Emergency Services: Commitment to Safety

Addressing public safety, Mayor Marl confirmed staffing improvements within the Saline Police Department and announced upcoming traffic enforcement near schools to address congestion. He also highlighted the Saline Area Fire Department’s strategic planning efforts and the city’s launch of a new Wellness Initiative aimed at addressing mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence.

“Our first responders can rest easy knowing that our community’s elected officials will continue to provide them the resources they need,” he assured.

The mayor also reflected on a tragic incident on December 29, 2024, when a serious event occurred at City Hall involving the Saline Police Department. Marl commended the swift and professional response of SPD officers, regional partners, and Metro Dispatch, whose coordination was critical in resolving the situation. He emphasized the need for greater mental health awareness and expanded healthcare services, underscoring the city’s commitment to launching a new Wellness Initiative to address mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence.

Turning to fire services, Marl highlighted significant progress made by the Saline Area Fire Department (SAFD) over the past year, including the development of a capital improvement plan, strategic planning, and risk mitigation.

The city has also approved a request for proposals (RFP) to evaluate fire services, a routine action aimed at identifying potential cost savings and operational improvements.

“This is not a cause for alarm, nor does said action deviate from the established protocols of the past decade,” assured th Mayor. “We’ve conducted independent reviews/evaluations of police services, parks & recreation, the former building department, while also completing both a municipal wage study and organizational review, just to name a few.”

The analysis, expected by May, aligns with the city’s broader goal of ensuring public safety and organizational efficiency.

Mayor Marl reiterated the city’s dedication to supporting emergency services, acknowledging the critical role of first responders and committing to providing the resources necessary for their success.

Transparency and Community Engagement: A Culture of Positivity

Mayor Marl underscored the city’s dedication to open communication and operational efficiency, referencing Saline’s strategic plan, adopted in 2024, as a framework for progress. “Let us move forward united, believing that with determination, and hope, our best days are yet to come,” he concluded, urging residents to engage with the city’s resources and contribute to its ongoing success.

The Mayor closed by thanking city staff and council members for their service, reiterating his optimism for Saline’s future; “Let us not be distracted by personalities or any petty grievances. Let us move forward united, believing that with determination, and hope, our best days are yet to come.”