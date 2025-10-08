Saline Middle School’s Student Council is Making a Positive Impact

Doing their part to help make their school a better place, the Saline Middle School (SMS) Student Council aims to make a positive impact. Representatives from the student council went before the Saline Area Schools Board of Education at the last board meeting to talk about who they are, what they do and how there are trying to support the school.

The student council representatives were: Lily Atkinson, Kenzie Stanifer, Jayden Dennis and Chadi Aldeeb.

They said, “From organizing exciting events to making everyone’s voice heard, we’re all about making the school experience better.”

One thing the SMS Student Council does is the Student Voice Group, which is a group of students from student council that meet with staff members and let them know about any issues. The goal of the group is to make changes and improvements in the school direct. A big part of this has them in direct contact with the principal and assistant principal.

Another important thing the student council does is partnership with another group called PALS (Peer Assisted Learning). They help them plan and promote inclusion week at SMS.

The Acts of Kindness month is a time when the council helps lead when there is a new act of kindness performed each day. The student council said they hope the daily acts of kindness help lead students to be mindful and kind throughout the year.

Other activities the council does has them organizing and planning the Snowball Dance; attending the Dexter Leadership Conference where they learn about leadership and meet students from other schools who are also on council and helping to lead the students versus staff showdown, the student elections for ninth grade, putting together letters to staff to show appreciation.

They said they hope what they’re doing leaves a lasting impact on the school and community.