Saline, Milan, Other Area Singers Combine for Community Christmas Fest 2025

Santa Claus gave the gift of song at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline, as did musicians from across several counties.

photography / Karen Lambert

At an ecumenical event Sunday Dec. 15, Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an entry after a rendition of Zat You Santa. They then sang Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Rudolph.

“We’re glad to have you,” said Jean Wilson who hosted St. Paul’s Community Christmas Fest 2025 with a mixture of light-heartedness and introductions that reflected the depth of her understanding of the local music communities. “We know how busy you are.”

Some of those who performed, including Wilson, are part of an open mic group that sings at the Owl in Milan 6-9 p.m. the second Monday of each month.

This was the festival’s fourth year.

Community

“It’s wonderful to bring the community together,” Wilson said. “We’re all different, but we’re all on the same kind of journey. To celebrate that together is everything. It really is everything.”

The afternoon featured classics ranging from the Messiah Suite, Glory Glory and In Dulci Jubilo, and favorites including Do You Hear What I Hear, What Child Is This, and O Holy Night.

Wilson has led the One Voice Gospel Choir at St. Paul United Church of Christ for 35 years. Participants in her choir come from many communities and faith traditions. Wilson also teaches piano and leads a jazz ensemble. She now lives in Saline across from the church, but also lived in Milan for 30 years.

“I’ve been doing this for a long, long time,” Wilson said. “I was in business for many years but since I retired in 2012 that’s all I’ve been doing. … What I really love is bringing this community together.”

Interfaith celebration

Steve Napier played Snoopy’s Christmas, about the 1914 Christmas truce during World War I when enemies fraternized, which he said was his wife’s favorite song.

During a rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas groups made from multiple congregations popped up from the audience to sing the different parts.

A choir from First Presbyterian church in Saline played O Holy Night and Best Christmas Medley on the bells.

There were also some original compositions by Elizabeth Cook, from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, including Come Worship Him and Song to Mary.

Crystal Fox, the soloist for the Messiah Suite, is a pastor in Nashville, Michigan who drove to Saline to participate in the event the last two years.

photography / Karen Lambert

Members of Roots & Wings out of Ann Arbor sang Winter Song and Ain’t a That a Rockin.

Saline resident Heidi Riggs, a University of Michigan graduate horn performance major brought her church choir at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Saline with her for the first time this year. This is the second time she has performed at the festival with her family, including her daughter Kirsten Zenn who is also a music major at University of Michigan and plays the viola, and her daughter Emma Riggs, a Michigan State University math major, who plays the cello.

Riggs said her favorite parts were Is Zat You Santa Claus, which she thought was a fun way to introduce Mr. and Mrs. Claus, along with the combined singing at the end.

“There is so much commercialism,” Riggs said, emphasizing she enjoyed the simple celebration of the holiday—“just enjoying singing together at Christmas time. It was nice.”

There were also singers from Christ Our King Lutheran Church, The Well Church, the Methodist Fellowship, the Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth, Universalist Unitarian, among others, Wilson said. Singers came from all over, including Chelsea, Jackson, Tecumseh, Saline, Milan, Ann Arbor, Clinton, Adrian, and even Bath, Michigan.

“We have many, many different churches represented,” Wilson said. “We have people who are unchurched, which is cool because we are all in this together.”

photography / Karen Lambert

video / Karen Lambert