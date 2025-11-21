Saline Mobilizes Quickly to Support Thorncrest Tenants Facing Sudden Evictions

Photo: Pastor Kimberly Secrist-Ashby and Deputy City Manager Elle Cole Meet at Thorncrest Apartments. Photo by Sue Kelch

A wave of sudden eviction notices delivered late on Halloween night has set off an urgent, community-wide effort in Saline to support dozens of Thorncrest apartment residents now facing the possibility of losing their homes. City officials, local faith leaders, and nonprofit partners have mobilized in a matter of days to connect families with housing, financial help, and other critical resources.

Eviction Notice Late Halloween Night

On Halloween many residents of Saline’s Thorncrest apartments received an unwelcome surprise. A Thorncrest tenant explains, “An eviction notice was taped to our doors late Friday night, stating we had to be out by December 5th.”

As the notice was sent out after business on Friday, it wasn’t until Monday morning that Saline’s Deputy City Manager Elle Cole began to hear about it. Cole describes that morning. “We started to get phone calls from residents one after the other that Monday after Halloween and also got a copy of the letter.”

Elle Cole, Saline’s Deputy City Manager, and Kimberly Secrist-Ashby, Pastor at the Saline First Presbyterian Church, met the Sun Times News at Thorncrest Apartments to discuss how they have organized a support network for those evicted tenants.

‘We Have to Do Something’

After hearing about the dilemma, Cole hit the ground running and immediately began contacting and organizing available city, county, state, and federal resources. Cole explained, “People stepped up. While I was taking calls and talking to residents, the next call on my cell phone was Pastor Kimberly. We agreed we just have to do something. She said, ‘You go do your thing, I’m going to do my thing,’ and then we came back together. We brainstormed the idea of holding an event that would offer an opportunity for residents to connect directly with resources, and then Kimberly and I went door to door at Thorncrest asking them to attend.”

The event was held on Saturday, November 15, at Saline City Hall, less than two weeks after the eviction notice. Despite the short preparation time, Cole and Secrist-Ashby organized a diverse array of organizations – all eager to assist tenants with on-site support for housing information, financial support, and many other resources. In addition, free round-trip transportation between Thorncrest and City Hall was offered by the People’s Express, organized by Commissioner Shannon Beeman.

As of this writing, Cole and Secrist-Ashby have been in touch with 10 units out of the estimated 40 households that received notification their leases were not being renewed. Their plan is to continue reaching out until they connect with them all.

Whirlwind of a Situation

Cole sums it up: “It’s just been a very fast whirlwind of a situation. And we’ve just had one blessing after another with things falling into place for these folks.” In fact, just this week, Cole said she has learned that “the Ann Arbor Community Foundation is setting up a special fund just for Thorncrest.”

Community Call to Action

One tenant sums up their appreciation by saying, “I am personally overwhelmed with the care, kindness and support with all who are willing to take time out to help us.”

And finally, Cole urges the Saline Community to chip in. “The most important thing is that residents are treated fairly and with the dignity and support they deserve. I know the City of Saline is helping, but I want the community to find it in their heart to help the people at Thorncrest. I would just ask that anyone in the community who thinks that they can provide any aid with moving, to contact me at City Hall.”

The Sun Times News reached out to Thorncrest for comment but did not receive a response.

For information on donating moving materials and other items to support these families please contact Deputy City Manger Elle Cole at [email protected].